Indonesia: PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Jakarta

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia upon his arrival in Jakarta as he began the first leg of a three-nation tour.

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PM Modi is visiting Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto, who was present at the airport with other leaders to personally recieve the visiting Prime Minister.

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PM Modi was welcomed with the chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Modi, Modi" by the Indian community. He witnessed a cultural performance upon his arrival at the airport.

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Prior to the Indian Prime Minister's touchdown in Jakarata, members of the Indian diaspora expressed joy at his visit. "This is the first time I will see PM Modi up close. I am super excited" one member of the diaspora said.

Another said, "We welcome you with affection and love."

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Prime Minister Modi said he was touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming him at the Jakarta airport and said they will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors.

The Prime Minister said he and the Indonesian President Prabowo will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta.

"Landed in Jakarta. I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport. In 2018 we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people," he said in a post on X.

"During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors. President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations. While in Indonesia, I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he added.

The PM was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival in Jakarta today with Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorting the PM's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, marking a ceremonial welcome.

This high-profile engagement marks the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the maritime neighbour and is the first bilateral visit since the relationship was formally elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

Indonesia is India's second-largest trading partner within the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade reaching USD 24.78 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Currently, more than 130 Indian enterprises maintain active investments across diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy.

Critical mineral cooperation is also set to take centre stage during the bilateral talks. Indonesia is a prominent player in the critical minerals sector, commanding roughly 21 per cent of the world's nickel reserves and ranking prominently among the top global producers of copper, bauxite and tin.

The Prime Minister's visit is slated to structurally strengthen bilateral institutional mechanisms and trade channels in this vital domain.

His three-day official visit is aimed at reviewing bilateral ties and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

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