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Home / World / "Indonesian Medal of Honour recognises PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship": MEA

"Indonesian Medal of Honour recognises PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship": MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): The 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honor was conferred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship, Ministry of External Affairs said.

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Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India.

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In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honor by President Prabowo Subianto. This is the highest honor of Republic of Indonesia. It has been awarded in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and furthering unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia. PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia."

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2074380166936285486?s=20

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially bestowed the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia (Star of Indonesia) upon the Indian Prime Minister, highlighting his crucial role in strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

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Expressing his deep gratitude during a joint press meet with President Prabowo, Prime Minister Modi stated, "This morning, I was conferred Indonesia's highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here."

Highlighting the relationship between the two countries PM Modi said that a golden era beckons both nations.

"In these times of global turbulence, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more critical than ever. Regarding the issue of Palestine, we support a two-state solution and long-term peace. A golden era beckons both our nations. We share a common culture in our history, shared trust in the present, and shared prosperity in our future. I am confident that, together, we will realize the visions of 'Indonesia Emas' (Golden Indonesia) and a developed India," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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