Inflation and timber mismanagement emerge as key issues in PoJK

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], April 8 (ANI): In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), growing public frustration over governance failures is finding sharper expression, as citizens highlight rising inflation, administrative inaction, and large-scale mismanagement of forest resources. Resident Muhammad Nazir has voiced concerns that reflect a broader sentiment among the population.

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Nazir criticised successive governments, stating that while authorities operate within their available resources, they have failed to address core public issues effectively. He emphasised that governance should not merely be about continuity but about deeply understanding and resolving citizens' problems.

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Among the most pressing concerns is the soaring cost of essential commodities. Residents allege that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders officially priced around Rs 2,640 are being sold for as much as Rs 4,200 by local dealers. When questioned, dealers reportedly justify the inflated rates as "operational expenses", while authorities remain silent. Citizens claim this unchecked price manipulation has made necessities increasingly unaffordable.

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Nazir further alleged widespread administrative apathy, stating that neither government officials nor local committees are responding to public grievances. "People are being deprived of their basic rights, yet no one is listening," he said.

Environmental concerns have added another dimension to public anger. According to Nazir, illegal logging by what he described as a "timber mafia" continues unabated across multiple regions, including Kotli, Mirpur, Samahni, and Leepa Valley. Despite the presence of the forest department, large-scale deforestation persists, raising serious questions about enforcement and accountability.

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More alarmingly, millions of cubic feet of timber extracted from forests are reportedly lying unused in distant depots. Having already incurred high costs in logging and transportation, the timber is now worsening instead of being sold or utilised.

Nazir termed this situation a clear example of negligence and mismanagement, warning that continued inaction could lead to irreversible environmental and economic damage. He urged immediate government intervention to regulate markets, curb illegal logging, and ensure proper utilisation of forest resources. (ANI)

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