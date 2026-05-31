Inflation, security restrictions cast shadow over Eid celebrations in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): Eidul Azha festivities in Rawalpindi were significantly subdued this year as soaring inflation, rising transportation costs and increased admission fees at parks and amusement facilities placed additional financial strain on residents.

Advertisement

Many citizens also criticised authorities for restricting access to one of the city's most popular recreational venues during the holiday period, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, the closure of Allama Iqbal Park, Rawalpindi's largest public recreational facility, became a major source of frustration for families. The park remained shut for four consecutive days, including throughout the Eid holidays, due to extensive security arrangements linked to the ongoing Pakistan-Australia cricket fixtures. Authorities sealed the area with barbed wire, security barricades and temporary fencing, preventing public access.

Advertisement

Traditionally, the park attracts tens of thousands of visitors each day during Eid holidays, serving as a key destination for families seeking affordable recreation. Its closure deprived residents of nearby neighbourhoods of a major public space at a time when alternative entertainment options had become increasingly expensive.

Many visitors said economic pressures had limited their ability to enjoy the celebrations fully. Families were seen carrying homemade food and drinks rather than purchasing refreshments inside recreational facilities, citing the sharp increase in food prices.

Advertisement

Residents reported that transportation expenses alone consumed a significant portion of their holiday budgets, with round-trip travel costs to recreational sites reaching as high as Rs1,000 for some households.

Meanwhile, operators of amusement facilities raised ticket prices for various attractions, citing higher electricity and operational costs, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Charges for popular rides, including dodging cars, monorails, boating facilities and electronic gaming attractions, rose noticeably compared to previous years. Food prices also drew widespread criticism.

Visitors reported paying around Pakistani Rs 250 for bottled juice and approximately Pakistani Rs 100 for basic snack items. Parking fees reached Pakistani Rs 150, while boating and chairlift rides cost between Pakistani Rs 600 and Pakistani Rs 700, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)