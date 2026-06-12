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Home / World / "Influential actor": Finnish President lauds India's global role during talks with EAM Jaishankar

"Influential actor": Finnish President lauds India's global role during talks with EAM Jaishankar

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Helsinki [Finland], June 12 (ANI): Finnish President Alexander Stubb has described India as an "influential actor" on the global stage, underscoring the vital importance of hearing New Delhi's perspective during high-level diplomatic deliberations.

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The remarks were made during a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks in Helsinki, where both leaders assessed pressing international conflicts.

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Following the meeting, Stubb took to X and posted, "We met today at Kultaranta with India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, efforts to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and the upcoming G7 summit. India is an influential actor whose views are important to hear."

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The structured dialogue allowed the two leaders to exchange perspectives on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscore the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Sharing details of the encounter on X, Jaishankar stated that he was "pleased to meet President Alexander Stubb of Finland on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks. We exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment."

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The External Affairs Minister further outlined the long-term bilateral vision between the two countries, noting that "India and Finland remain committed to advancing our Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability while strengthening coordination in multilateral fora on issues of shared interest".

Expanding on these themes of global friction, Jaishankar participated in a panel discussion alongside Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lana Nusseibeh, focusing on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks.

During the panel session, Jaishankar noted that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs and triggering changes far beyond the regions concerned and agreed that the international community must continue efforts to mitigate their consequences and create conditions for diplomacy.

Addressing the economic vulnerabilities exposed by these global fractures, he emphasised the importance of de-risking and diversifying supply chains to build greater resilience and redundancy in an increasingly volatile world.

The External Affairs Minister also defended India's sovereign economic policies, reiterating that India's energy choices are guided by the national interest, with purchases based on affordability and availability.

Turning his focus to regional security architectures, Jaishankar highlighted the centrality of India's relations with the Gulf region, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, energy cooperation, and a growing strategic and defence partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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