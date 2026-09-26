Inks slowly start to fade from faces on wall; one month after Nepal floods

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 26 (ANI): One month has passed since the devastating Nepal floods, which have left over five thousand missing and at least 1451 deaths confirmed to date.

At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, the wall where the families and relatives of those missing have started to fade with time.

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As per the latest figure from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, a total of 5,285 people remain unaccounted for following the August 26 Bhotekoshi flood.

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The Authority said 1,451 bodies have been recovered so far, while two people have died during treatment.

A total of 13,795 people have been rescued to date. Of them, 1,113 people, including 187 in Nuwakot, 805 in Rasuwa and 121 in Dhading, are currently taking shelter at 21 holding centres.

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Similarly, DNA samples have been collected from 2,060 people. Seven people injured in the flood are receiving treatment, while 10,988 people have sought health services through security agencies.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway in parts of flood-affected areas, as widespread destruction by the flood has left more than 70,000 people directly affected, rendering them homeless. The settlements on high-lying slopes bordering Tibet have been completely washed out by the intensity of the flood that accelerated following the sudden outburst of a glacier.

The Timure and Syafru Besi- the major settlements have been wiped clean by the flash flood that swept through with intensity.

About Five Billion US Dollars is expected to be required for the reconstruction of the infrastructure, which is expected to take at least a decade to complete.

While addressing the UNGA on Friday, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah said, “After at least 1400 confirmed deaths and over 6,000 people still missing, our rapid assessments peg physical recovery needs at about 10 per cent of GDP. As in rebuilding after past disasters like the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, we count on your solidarity and support.”

The flood struck riverside settlements in Rasuwa district on the morning of Aug. 26 (Bhadra 10, 2083), rapidly affecting neighbouring areas including Nuwakot and Dhading.

Government forces mounted an intensive response from the first hours of the disaster. Security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force were mobilised in large numbers, peaking at more than 13,000. Helicopter sorties prioritised the critically injured, pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Infrastructure losses underscore the scale of the event. Eight operating hydropower projects (281 MW) and four under construction (388 MW) were damaged, disrupting 431.1 MW of generation capacity. Major sections of the Galchhi–Betrawati–Rasuwagadhi road and the Prithvi Highway were destroyed or heavily damaged, along with 48 suspension bridges and 31 motorable bridges. (ANI)

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