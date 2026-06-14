Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave on Sunday, signalling a transformative shift in India's global technological footprint.

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Addressing a gathering of international investors, industry leaders, and startup founders, the Prime Minister framed India's rapid technological evolution as a historic extension of its ancient heritage. Connecting the modern startup ecosystem to India's past, PM Modi drew a direct line between ancient wisdom and future-tech.

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He highlighted the early advancements in mathematics and astronomy to the timeless practices of medicine and yoga, and described these achievements as foundational to humanity.

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He affirmed that "innovation is deeply embedded in India's DNA," and that the current digital revolution is a modern manifestation of this deep-rooted spirit of discovery.

"Innovation is deeply embedded in India's DNA. For thousands of years, Bharat has guided the world with its breakthroughs and wisdom. From mathematics to astronomy, and from medicine to yoga, Bharat's contributions have been foundational to all of humanity. Today, we are building upon this rich heritage, giving it renewed direction and momentum," he said.

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Reflecting on the country's trajectory, PM Modi highlighted the transition India has made over the last decade. "A decade ago, the world saw India primarily as a technology adopter. Today, however, India is rapidly emerging as a technology provider. Innovations and solutions originating from Bharat have the potential to benefit a significant portion of humanity. Bharat Innovates shares this vision--serving as an invitation to the world to collaborate and co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that this shift is not merely economic but rooted in a commitment to human welfare. He asserted that India's breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence are designed under the ethos of "AI for All," ensuring that digital transformation translates into inclusive growth and social stability.

"Today, India's top priority is technology that serves humanity--innovation centred around people. This guiding principle has driven our digital revolution and lies at the core of India's digital public infrastructure. Our AI vision is built on the concept of "AI for All," dedicated to the welfare and happiness of every individual," PM said.

Bharat Innovates 2026, held in Nice from June 14-16, stands as the centrepiece of the India-France Year of Innovation. Bharat Innovates 2026 brings together a formidable group of stakeholders designed to accelerate innovation: 120 Indian deep-tech innovators selected for their potential to impact global markets, 15 leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including India's premier technical institutes, over 500 investors, ranging from venture capital firms to global industry leaders.

The conclave focuses on 13 strategic sectors, including semiconductors, space technology, advanced computing, biotechnology, and healthcare. By facilitating technology validation, pilot projects, and manufacturing partnerships, the event serves as a launchpad for Indian startups to scale internationally.

The conclave serves as an open invitation to the global community to partner with India to solve humanity's most pressing challenges. As the Prime Minister continues his visit to Evian and Paris after Slovakia, the event remains a clear indicator of the deepening bilateral synergy between India and France, setting the stage for what the leaders hope will be the next chapter of global innovation.

PM Modi will visit Evian and Paris from June 16 to 18, where he will engage in broader multilateral dialogues, including high-level discussions at the G7 summit alongside other global leaders. (ANI)

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