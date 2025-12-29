DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Inqilab Moncho continues Shahbagh blockade, demands trial in Sharif Osman Hadi killing

Inqilab Moncho continues Shahbagh blockade, demands trial in Sharif Osman Hadi killing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 29 (ANI): Inqilab Moncho continued its blockade at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, pressing for the trial of those accused in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, The Daily Star reported.

Advertisement

The protest began on Friday, with demonstrators occupying the busy intersection overnight despite a cold wave. Since then, the blockade has been enforced daily from 2 pm, drawing participants from diverse professional groups and political backgrounds.

Advertisement

Throughout the demonstrations, protesters chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi, while songs and poetry recitations were also performed as part of the protest.

Advertisement

Women and children joined the sit-in, carrying placards, festoons and posters. Organisers arranged a separate space adjacent to the main stage to enable their participation.

On Sunday, Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced a four-point demand, including a 24-day ultimatum for the government to complete trial proceedings against those responsible for Hadi's killing.

Advertisement

The platform also indulged in Anti-India rhetoric and demanded the suspension of work permits of Indian nationals in Bangladesh, according to The Daily Star.

As part of a broader shutdown programme, Inqilab Moncho leaders and supporters staged similar blockades in several divisional cities on Sunday. Demonstrators returned to Shahbagh ahead of the scheduled time to intensify pressure on the authorities.

During Saturday night's protest, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali visited the site and briefed demonstrators on the status of the investigation.

The adviser assured protesters that the interim government was working to identify both the perpetrators and those involved behind the scenes, and to ensure swift justice.

Protesters, however, said they would continue their movement until justice is delivered. "Statements from the administration are nothing but eyewash. They are trying to buy time. The day the shooting took place, the perpetrators could have been arrested," said Naim Islam, a central member of Inqilab Moncho.

Briefing demonstrators later, the police commissioner said law enforcement agencies, including police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion and intelligence units, were jointly working on the case.

He said 10 people had been arrested so far, two pistols and a motorcycle used in the murder had been recovered, and signed cheques worth Tk 218 crore had been seized.

"There has been substantial progress. The charge sheet will be submitted within the next 10 days, by January 7," he said.

Hadi was shot a day after the Election Commission announced on December 12 that the next national election would be held on February 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment, where he died on December 18.

Protests were also reported outside the capital, with Inqilab Moncho activists blocking the Chowhatta intersection in Sylhet city on Sunday afternoon as part of the programme. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts