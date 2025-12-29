Inqilab Moncho continues Shahbagh blockade, demands trial in Sharif Osman Hadi killing

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 29 (ANI): Inqilab Moncho continued its blockade at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, pressing for the trial of those accused in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, The Daily Star reported.

Advertisement

The protest began on Friday, with demonstrators occupying the busy intersection overnight despite a cold wave. Since then, the blockade has been enforced daily from 2 pm, drawing participants from diverse professional groups and political backgrounds.

Advertisement

Throughout the demonstrations, protesters chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi, while songs and poetry recitations were also performed as part of the protest.

Advertisement

Women and children joined the sit-in, carrying placards, festoons and posters. Organisers arranged a separate space adjacent to the main stage to enable their participation.

On Sunday, Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced a four-point demand, including a 24-day ultimatum for the government to complete trial proceedings against those responsible for Hadi's killing.

Advertisement

The platform also indulged in Anti-India rhetoric and demanded the suspension of work permits of Indian nationals in Bangladesh, according to The Daily Star.

As part of a broader shutdown programme, Inqilab Moncho leaders and supporters staged similar blockades in several divisional cities on Sunday. Demonstrators returned to Shahbagh ahead of the scheduled time to intensify pressure on the authorities.

During Saturday night's protest, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali visited the site and briefed demonstrators on the status of the investigation.

The adviser assured protesters that the interim government was working to identify both the perpetrators and those involved behind the scenes, and to ensure swift justice.

Protesters, however, said they would continue their movement until justice is delivered. "Statements from the administration are nothing but eyewash. They are trying to buy time. The day the shooting took place, the perpetrators could have been arrested," said Naim Islam, a central member of Inqilab Moncho.

Briefing demonstrators later, the police commissioner said law enforcement agencies, including police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion and intelligence units, were jointly working on the case.

He said 10 people had been arrested so far, two pistols and a motorcycle used in the murder had been recovered, and signed cheques worth Tk 218 crore had been seized.

"There has been substantial progress. The charge sheet will be submitted within the next 10 days, by January 7," he said.

Hadi was shot a day after the Election Commission announced on December 12 that the next national election would be held on February 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment, where he died on December 18.

Protests were also reported outside the capital, with Inqilab Moncho activists blocking the Chowhatta intersection in Sylhet city on Sunday afternoon as part of the programme. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)