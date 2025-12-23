"Inqilab Moncho very angry with Yunus regime, situation is boiling": Ex Indian Envoy to Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Veena Sikri, Former Ambassador of India to Bangladesh, said that there is a huge difference of opinion between the Inqilab Moncho supporters and the Yunus regime.

After Osman Hadi was shot at, Bangladesh alleged that the shooter escaped to India. After India said it was not the case, Inqilab Moncho threatened to withdraw their support from the Yunus regime, bringing the situation in the country to a boil, she said.

Sikri told ANI, "The situation within Bangladesh is very volatile because we know that Osman Hadi, the person who heads the Inqilab Manch, was shot at, and he died. But now there's a huge difference of opinion between this Inqilab Manch and their supporters and the Yunus regime. Immediately after Osman Hadi was shot at, the Bangladesh Foreign Office called our High Commissioner in Dhaka, saying that India is involved and that the person has escaped to India. We protested vigorously. But now the Bangladesh government is forced to recognise that India is not involved."

"Yesterday, their Home Advisor said that they have no information that the person has gone to India. Now, Inqilab Moncho is very angry with the Yunus regime and says they might withdraw support and call upon them to resign and so on. So that volatility is building up in Bangladesh," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah.

The summons comes after widespread protests in Bangladesh and the brutal murder of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

To summon a High Commissioner means the host country's Foreign Ministry officially requests their presence to discuss serious diplomatic issues, protest a policy, or convey strong concerns, essentially a formal diplomatic reprimand or urgent consultation, common in Commonwealth nations where they act like ambassadors. It's a way to express displeasure, demand action (like improved security for their missions), or demand an explanation on matters like security breaches or political unrest.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. (ANI)

