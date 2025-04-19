INS Chennai, INS Kesari conduct joint drills with African forces during AIKEYME 25 in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], April 19 (ANI): Indian Navy ships INS Chennai and INS Kesari successfully carried out manoeuvring exercises and Visit, Board, Search & Seizure (VBSS) drills during the sea phase of Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) 2025, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

According to the Indian Navy, the MARCOS team, along with the Tanzanian People's Defence Force (TPDF) and Kenyan special forces onboard INS Chennai, took part in joint training. These exercises helped both teams improve their coordination and operational skills.

Significantly, this collaboration exemplifies and strengthens India's strategic partnerships

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "#AIKEYME 25 Sea Phase #INSChennai and #INSKesari successfully conducted manoeuvering exercise and Visit Board Search & Seizure drills. The #MARCOS team alongwith #TPDF and the #Kenyan special forces onboard #INSChennai engaged in joint training exercises, allowing both teams to refine their drills and enhance their operational effectiveness. This collaboration exemplifies the spirit of jointness and strengthens India's strategic partnerships."

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement that "The Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) 2025 was inaugurated on April 13 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, marking a significant step in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and African nations."

The event was attended by Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Minister of Defence and National Service of Tanzania; Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence; and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. Senior military leaders, including the Chief of Defence Force of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), were also present.

The Ministry added that the Indian Navy is being represented in AIKEYME by INS Chennai and INS Kesari. Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR was also present at the opening ceremony.

AIKEYME, which means "Unity" in Sanskrit, will be held over six days. Countries taking part include Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, India, and host country Tanzania.

The exercise includes a harbour phase focused on joint training against piracy and information sharing, followed by a sea phase aimed at boosting maritime security cooperation. The initiative is designed to find collaborative solutions to regional maritime issues, improve coordination among navies, and strengthen India's ties with African nations. (ANI)

