INS Ikshak arrives at Seychelles under operational deployment to South West Indian Ocean Region

Port Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): INS Ikshak, Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel Large (SVL), arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on June 26, as part of her operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region. This visit coincides with the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles, underscoring the enduring maritime partnership and long-standing friendship between India and Seychelles, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

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During the port call, INS Ikshak will participate in the National Day celebrations and engage in a series of professional interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability. The ship will also undertake community outreach initiatives, including medical camps and the distribution of essential supplies, further strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties between the two nations, as per the statement.

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As part of the visit, INS Ikshak will be open to visitors, offering an opportunity to experience the Indian Navy's capabilities and commitment to promoting regional maritime security, safety, and cooperation.

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The deployment of INS Ikshak reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with friendly nations and advancing peace, security, and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Ten years after SAGAR, during an official visit to Mauritius in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), an updated doctrine. If SAGAR is the sea, then MAHASAGAR denotes 'ocean' in Hindi and several other Indian languages. MAHASAGAR marks a strategic evolution from a regional focus on the Indian Ocean to a global maritime vision, with particular emphasis on the global south. PM Modi's recent engagements with Mauritius, Maldives, Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana and now the Philippines are aligned with the MAHASAGAR vision, a statement by the Embassy of India in Timor Leste says. (ANI)

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