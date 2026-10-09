Singapore, October 9 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Kulish arrived at Tuas Terminal in Singapore on October 6 for operational turnaround (OTR) as part of the Indian Navy's ongoing Eastern Fleet Operational Deployment, aimed at strengthening maritime engagement and regional cooperation.

According to an official release, the port call forms part of the Indian Navy's engagement with Singapore and reflects the strong ties between the two countries. The visit provides an opportunity for continued interaction and reinforces the importance accorded to bilateral maritime engagement.

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During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Kulish will call on the High Commissioner of India to Singapore. The officer will also lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial, commemorating the historical association between the two countries.

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The visit is aligned with India's commitment to fostering collective maritime security and promoting regional cooperation. It further contributes to strengthening the shared vision of a safe, secure and inclusive maritime environment, a release added.

INS Kulish recently participated alongside the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Sahyadri in the 23rd ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperative Activity at Subic Bay in the Philippines.

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The activity concluded with a closing ceremony on September 25 after a series of coordinated maritime operations aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability among participating naval forces.

The Indian Navy's participation reaffirmed India's commitment to regional partnerships in line with its Act East Policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Highlighting the engagement, the Indian Navy's spokesperson said in a post on X, "As the ADMM-Plus engagements entered their concluding phase, personnel from #INSSahyadri and #INSKulish undertook cross-deck visits onboard JS Ise and HMAS Perth."

The Navy also said that "A Closing Ceremony, marked the completion of the ADMM-Plus #maritimesecurity activities reaffirming the value of professional interactions, mutual understanding and cooperation among the participating maritime forces."

Earlier, the Navy said INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish participated in the sea phase of the joint activity alongside maritime forces from participating countries. The operations included Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Maritime Interdiction Operations, Replenishment at Sea, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), Search and Rescue operations and cross-deck landings.

The Navy said these coordinated exercises enhanced operational coordination and interoperability through multilateral engagement at sea. (ANI)

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