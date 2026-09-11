INS Mysore arrives at Lumut, Malaysia to participate in 4th edition of exercise Samudra Laksamana

Lumut [Malaysia], September 11 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore arrived at Lumut, Malaysia, on Wednesday to take part in the fourth edition of the bilateral naval exercise Samudra Laksamana alongside the Royal Malaysian Navy.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy announced the warship's arrival and highlighted the core objectives of the joint drills.

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"The bilateral exercise with the #RoyalMalaysianNavy will feature professional engagements in harbour and at sea to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational synergy," the Indian Navy stated.

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The deployment reflects ongoing efforts between New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur to expand defence exchanges and bolster security across critical sea lanes.

"The visit aims to deepen bilateral engagements and advance #India–#Malaysia maritime cooperation," the Navy added.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship and her crew were warmly welcomed by personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy and officials from the High Commission of India in Malaysia.

Exercise Samudra Laksamana comprises of professional engagements in harbour and at sea, including cross-deck visits, operational interactions and sporting engagements. These activities will provide opportunities for personnel of both navies to exchange professional experiences, enhance interoperability and foster greater mutual understanding.

Building upon the momentum generated by recent bilateral engagements, including the 12th India-Malaysia Sub-Committee Meeting held on July 1, the visit underscores the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and Malaysia and reflects the expanding scope of cooperation between the two navies. The visit represents another important step in advancing maritime cooperation and strengthening professional exchanges between the two countries, the Ministry stated.

The engagement is aligned with the Government of India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and the ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026.

Earlier in 2024, the Indian Navy and Malaysian Navy took part in joint drills as part of the third edition of Exercise Samudra Laksamana. The joint exercise is aimed at strengthening bonds and enhancing interoperability between the two navies, according to an official release.

The Indian Naval Ship Kiltan and Royal Malaysian Ship KD Lekir were involved in the joint drills under Exercise Samudra Laksamana, which began on February 28 and will conclude on March 2 at Visakhapatnam.

At the harbour, the crews of both ships will have various professional interactions, including subject matter expert exchanges on topics of mutual interest, sports fixtures, and other interactions, the release stated further. (ANI)

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