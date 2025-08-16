DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / INS Rana, INS Jyoti reach Colombo for SLINEX-25 to boost India-Sri Lanka maritime ties

INS Rana, INS Jyoti reach Colombo for SLINEX-25 to boost India-Sri Lanka maritime ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships INS Rana (a Guided Missile Destroyer) and INS Jyoti (Fleet Tanker) arrived at Colombo to participate in the 12th edition of Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-25) scheduled from August 14 to 18.

Advertisement

Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX is a bilateral naval exercise that has strengthened maritime cooperation between the two nations over two decades. SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, maritime cooperation and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations.

The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted at Visakhapatnam, India, from December 17 to 20, 2024.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Friday, the Navy spokesperson said the ships were welcomed warmly by Sri Lanka Navy personnel and will be part of drills aimed at "enhancing interoperability, maritime cooperation and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1956342997630566521

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise will be conducted in two phases - the Harbour phase in Colombo from 14 to 16 Aug 25, followed by the Sea phase from 17 to 18 Aug 25.

SLNS Gajabahu and Vijayabahu (both Advance Offshore Patrol Vessels) will be representing the Sri Lankan Navy, and Special Forces of both the navies will also feature in the exercise, it said in a statement.

During the harbour phase, professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), sharing of best practices, cultural & social exchanges, along with yoga sessions and sporting events, are planned, which would further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies.

The naval drills planned during the sea phase include gunnery firing serials, communication protocols, navigation, seamanship evolutions, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) and fueling at sea.

The SLINEX maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka, which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain in consonance with India's policy of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions MAHASAGAR. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts