Cairo [Egypt], September 25 (ANI): Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the historic port city of Alexandria, Egypt, on Wednesday (September 23), as part of her ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition. The port call marks the ship’s second visit to Alexandria during the deployment.

As per the release, the 10-month expedition commenced from Kochi on January 20, with INS Sudarshini scheduled to cover approximately 22,000 nautical miles across 18 ports in 13 countries.

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During the ongoing voyage, the trainees have gained extensive exposure to long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship. The Mediterranean passage has provided further hands-on experience in open-sea manoeuvring, sail handling and traditional seamanship.

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On arrival at Alexandria, INS Sudarshini was received by Rear Admiral Mohamed Abdel Aziz, Commander, Alexandria Naval Base, along with representatives of the Embassy of India. The port call will include courtesy calls, cross-deck visits and professional interactions with the Egyptian Navy, providing opportunities for professional exchange and further strengthening the maritime ties between India and Egypt, the release said.

Since embarking on the voyage, the three-masted barque has traversed the Arabian Sea, Red Sea and Mediterranean, undertaken a transit of the Suez Canal and participated in the prestigious Escale à Sète maritime festival in France. The ship subsequently undertook the historic first Atlantic crossing by INS Sudarshini, arriving at Antigua on May 27 after a 19-day passage from Cape Verde.

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During the passage, the ship crossed the milestone of 10,000 nautical miles since departing Kochi. The ship subsequently sailed to the Azores and Portugal, with her arrival at Lisbon on August 22 marking her 15th port visit in seven months.

Lokayan 26 represents the Indian Navy’s continued commitment to professional training, maritime outreach and strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation with partner nations. Through the deployment, INS Sudarshini has served as a floating ambassador of India’s rich seafaring heritage, carrying the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the vision of MAHASAGAR across the oceans. (ANI)

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