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Home / World / INS Sudarshini sets sail from Italy, carries spirit of maritime partnership and vision of MAHASAGAR

INS Sudarshini sets sail from Italy, carries spirit of maritime partnership and vision of MAHASAGAR

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ANI
Updated At : 12:12 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Rome [Italy], September 14 (ANI): The Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, departed from Livorno following the conclusion of a successful port call, the Ministry of Defence stated.

"The Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno, Italy, on September 12 on completion of a successful port call. During her stay, the ship participated in a series of professional interactions and cross-training visits, strengthening bonds of friendship and maritime partnership between the two nations," the Ministry said on Sunday.

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Italian Navy Chief Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto toured INS Sudarshini, engaging directly with trainees and crew members.

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Ship officials provided him with comprehensive briefings regarding the vessel's ongoing voyage and training schedules.

Defence authorities noted that this high-level interaction underscored the growing bilateral maritime ties and enduring diplomatic rapport between New Delhi and Rome.

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Updating on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Rome stated, "During her port call at Livorno, INS Sudarshini had the honour of hosting Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of the Italian Navy. He was briefed about the ship's activities and interacted with the crew as well as cadets. The visit highlighted the enduring friendship and growing India-Italy maritime cooperation."

Vani Rao, India's Ambassador to Italy, also boarded INS Sudarshini in Livorno to meet with officers, sailors, and cadets, alongside welcoming prominent Italian guests to the onboard reception.

"Ambassador Rao highlighted the longstanding India-Italy maritime linkages, strategic convergences and efforts to strengthen maritime security cooperation. She wished the crew fair winds, following seas and success for the Lokayan26 voyage," the Indian Embassy said on X.

Commander Ravikanth Nandoori, Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini, met with Rear Admiral Alberto Tarabotto, Commandant of the Italian Naval Academy, to exchange perspectives on the ongoing deployment.

Additional meetings took place with Livorno Mayor Luca Salvetti and Vice Prefect Edoardo Lombardi.

"As part of the training exchanges, Indian sea trainees visited ITS Virginio Fasan and the Italian Naval Academy, while Italian naval personnel visited INS Sudarshini, fostering professional cooperation and mutual understanding," the Ministry of Defence noted.

The ship hosted a formal deck reception attended by senior Italian naval commanders, regional officials, diplomatic delegates, and notable invitees.

"As INS Sudarshini continues her voyage as part of Lokayan 2026, she carries forward the spirit of maritime partnership and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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