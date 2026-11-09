INS Surat arrives in Muscat for 15th edition of India-Oman Maritime Exercise 'Naseem Al Bahr'

Muscat [Oman], November 9 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat arrived in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday to participate in the 15th edition of the bilateral maritime exercise 'Naseem Al Bahr' (Sea Breeze), followed by a Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman, according to a Union Ministry of Defence press release issued on Monday.

The exercise will comprise professional activities during the harbour and sea phases, including cross-deck visits, operational interactions and sporting events.

⚓ 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮–𝗢𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 🇮🇳🤝🇴🇲 #BridgesofFriendship #INSSurat arrived at Muscat, Oman, on 08 Nov 26 to participate in the 𝟭𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 of #NaseemAlBahr 2026, scheduled from 08–11 Nov 26. Building upon the momentum of the 13th edition of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee, the exercise aims to enhance operational synergy and interoperability between the #IndianNavy and the #RoyalNavyOfOman. #MaritimePartnership #MAHASAGAR @IN_WNC @MG_MOD_OMAN @Indemb_Muscat — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 9, 2026

"These activities will provide opportunities for personnel of both Navies to exchange experiences and Best Practices, enhance interoperability and foster greater mutual understanding," the Ministry of Defence said.

The port call underscored the "strong and enduring maritime partnership" between India and Oman, founded on longstanding ties between the two nations, the press release stated.

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According to the press release, it is also in consonance with the Government of India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and provides an opportunity to build upon the momentum generated during the 13th edition of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting held on November 24, 2025.

During the meeting in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman, Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi, co-chaired discussions on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Both officials reviewed and appreciated the robust defence cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral engagements in various areas. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international security developments, particularly concerning the Indian Ocean Region.

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Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence industrial cooperation, with an emphasis on joint development, technology sharing and expanded production partnerships.

They also highlighted the importance of strengthening supply chains, enhancing interoperability and fostering innovation in emerging defence technologies.

The discussions further focused on creating long-term frameworks to support the co-development of advanced platforms, boost indigenous manufacturing and improve strategic resilience.

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Both sides agreed that closer defence industrial collaboration is essential for regional stability, mutual security interests and sustainable defence modernisation.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Oman and underlined their commitment to maintaining regular high-level dialogue, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

During his visit, Al Zaabi also called on Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and discussed bilateral defence cooperation. He also held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

India and Oman share a strategic partnership supported by strong political, defence, economic and cultural ties, with cooperation spanning energy security, oil and gas trade, regional stability, counter-terrorism and maritime security. (ANI)

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