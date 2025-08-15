INS Tamal celebrates 79th Independence Day during visit to Naples

Naples [Italy], August 15 (ANI): INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, celebrated India's 79th Independence Day in Naples on Friday. The ship had arrived in the Italian port city on August 13, during its return voyage to India following commissioning in Russia on July 1 this year, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

According to the statement, the visit by INS Tamal underscores the deepening of bilateral relations between India and Italy since the elevation to a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2023, centred on expanded cooperation in Defence, Energy, and Technology, and is aimed at enhancing interoperability and jointmanship between both the navies.

INS Tamal also participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with ITS Trieste, Landing Platform Dock of the Italian Navy, prior to entering harbour at Naples. Joint operations during the PASSEX included communication exercises, manoeuvres and flying operations, as per the statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Notably, the ship's engagements during the port call include professional and bilateral activities, including interaction with civil dignitaries at Naples, cross-deck visits, discussions with senior Italian Navy functionaries and cultural events in honour of Indo-Italian relations.

The port call by INS Tamal is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with Italy and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. It also provides an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore new avenues of cooperation.

Earlier in April this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the strong bilateral partnership between India and Italy, and stated that the "partnership is rooted in our democratic values, respect for civilisations, culture and heritage". He made the remarks during his address to the Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum.

India and Italy are ancient civilisations with rich cultural heritage. The MEA, in a previous statement, had highlighted that Italian port cities were important trading posts on the ancient spice route. Diplomatic relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. The two countries enjoy strong people-to-people connections propelled by a large Indian diaspora and a long-standing Indological Studies tradition in Italy. In 2023, both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. (ANI)

