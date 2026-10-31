DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / INS Tarkash arrives in Mauritius, set to participate in 'Aapravaasi Diwas' events

INS Tarkash arrives in Mauritius, set to participate in 'Aapravaasi Diwas' events

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:17 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Port Louis [Mauritius], October 31 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash arrived at Port Louis in Mauritius on Friday as part of its operational deployment to the southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The vessel is slated to participate in ceremonies commemorating the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas on November 2.

During the port call, the naval personnel will engage in joint training activities along with the Mauritius Coast Guard, alongside cultural interactions and public outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral connections.

Advertisement

"INS Tarkash arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 30 Oct 26 during her operational deployment to the southern IOR. During the port call, the ship’s crew will undertake joint training activities with the Mauritius Coast Guard, along with cultural exchanges and community outreach to deepen people-to-people connect. The ship will also participate in events commemorating the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas on 02 Nov 26," the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

Advertisement

In August, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where both leaders held discussions concerning enhanced maritime security collaboration between the two nations.

According to the Indian Navy, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

“Discussions during the meeting were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, training exchanges, information exchange mechanisms, capacity-building efforts and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan conveyed complete backing from the Indian Navy towards the capability enhancement and developmental initiatives of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard.

Throughout his visit, the Admiral conducted a series of talks with prominent officials within the Mauritian administration to identify potential areas for future partnership.

The dignitaries included Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force, and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius.

He likewise met the Indian High Commissioner to review key aspects of bilateral maritime security initiatives.

Highlighting the meeting, the Indian Navy stated via X, "Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces."

"India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region - in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR," the naval branch added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts