INS Tarkash arrives in Mombasa Port for Operational Turnaround, to advance India-Kenya maritime cooperation

Mombasa [Kenya], September 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy's frontline guided-missile frigate INS Tarkash arrived at Mombasa Port on Tuesday for an Operational Turnaround, marking another engagement aimed at advancing India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean.

The ship is scheduled to remain at Mombasa from September 29 to October 2. According to the High Commission of India in Nairobi, the port call will feature professional exchanges, interactions between the crews and community outreach.

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"INS Tarkash, a frontline guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Mombasa Port today for an Operational Turnaround from 29 Sep-02 Oct 2026. The port call will feature professional exchanges, interactions between the crews and community outreach," the High Commission of India in Nairobi said in a post on X.

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The High Commission also said that INS Tarkash will be open to visitors on October 1 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Following the port call, INS Tarkash is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise with the Kenya Navy. The High Commission said the visit advances India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean and reflects India's MAHASAGAR vision.

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"INS Tarkash will be open to visitors on 01 Oct from 11am–4pm. On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise with the Kenya Navy. The visit advances India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean and reflects India’s MAHASAGAR vision," the post added.

The latest deployment also comes after INS Tarkash's participation in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles earlier this year.

In June, India's military presence at the commemorative event comprised personnel from the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, alongside the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously engineered Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said that during the port call, INS Tarkash, along with INS Ikshak, would participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles on June 29 with a marching contingent and naval band.

"India Seychelles Bridges of Friendship MAHASAGAR Maritime Cooperation," the Indian Navy said in the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a three-day official visit to the island nation, also stood in tribute to the Indian Army and Navy contingents as they marched during the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Seychelles, highlighting India's participation in the Golden Jubilee event.

The Mombasa port call, with its planned professional exchanges, crew interactions, community outreach and Passage Exercise with the Kenya Navy, further adds to INS Tarkash's engagements in the region. (ANI)

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