INS Teg arrives at Port Victoria in Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], June 27 (ANI): As part of its ongoing operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, INS Teg, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has entered Port Victoria, Seychelles, for a port call scheduled from June 26 to June 30.

The visit aims to bolster maritime security cooperation and enhance bilateral defence relations between India and Seychelles, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Activities planned during the ship's visit include calls by the Commanding Officer on senior government and military officials of Seychelles, including the Chief of Defence Forces, Chief of Staff of the Seychelles People's Defence Forces (SPDF) and the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles (HCI). A formal interaction onboard the ship, focusing on collaborative engagement and mutual cooperation between the Indian Navy and SPDF. In addition, defence equipment and spares ferried from India will be formally handed over by the ship's staff, according to the release.

As part of cultural outreach, a yoga session, in line with the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," including participants from the SPDF, members of the Indian diaspora and the ship's crew.

A cultural evening onboard INS Teg is also planned with invitees including the HCI, Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles, SPDF officials and other dignitaries.

The ship will also be open to visitors, fostering greater understanding of the Indian Navy's role and capabilities, the release added.

A marching contingent from the ship, along with the famed Indian Naval Band, will participate in a parade to commemorate the 49th National Day of Seychelles on June 29. A flypast will also be undertaken by the ship's integral helicopter during the parade.

On conclusion of the port call, INS Teg will embark Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) personnel and undertake joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with a SCG ship from June 30 to July 2. This initiative reaffirms India's commitment towards safety of the global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, the release added.

On completion, the ship will proceed with the next phase of deployment after disembarking the SCG personnel.

