INS Trikand aids MV Golden Arsenal after reports of piracy attempt

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): MV Golden Arsenal, a St Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier, en route from Aden, Yemen, with 21 crew members, including one Indian national, reported an attempted pirate attack approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti on the afternoon of July 1, a statement by Indian Navy said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

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Mission deployed INS Trikand, a stealth frigate of Indian Navy operating in the Gulf of Aden, responded swiftly to the reported piracy attempt and arrived in the vicinity of the vessel early on July 2.

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The Master of MV Golden Arsenal confirmed the safety of all crew members despite damage to the bridge superstructure and adjoining compartments, the statement said.

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Specialist teams from INS Trikand boarded the vessel and carried out sanitisation operation. No suspicious personnel were found onboard. Subsequently, the Indian Navy team safely moved the crew from the citadel and assisted in restoring the vessel to operational readiness for the continuation of her voyage.

Indian Navy P8I also undertook aerial surveillance and reconnaissance in support of the operation. With anti-piracy operations concluded and the vessel rendered safe for further transit, MV Golden Arsenal has resumed her voyage.

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As preferred security partner, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas for all, the statement said.

Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded the affected vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, which had one Indian crew member on board. The vessel was carrying critical cargo for India, sources had told ANI earlier on Thursday.

According to sources, the crew locked themselves inside a safe room after pirates attempted to board the ship and alerted authorities through a communication channel. The pirates fled as INS Trikand approached the vessel. MARCOS later boarded and sanitised the ship.

Earlier, on June 19, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand responded to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean and undertook prompt action to investigate and deter it. (ANI)

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