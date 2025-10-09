DT
Home / World / INS Trikand visits Egypt's Safaga as part of operational deployment

INS Trikand visits Egypt's Safaga as part of operational deployment

ANI
Updated At : 08:10 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Safaga [Egypt], October 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy's stealth frigate, INS Trikand, visited Safaga, Egypt, from October 6-8, as part of her operational deployment.

During the port call, India's Ambassador to Egypt, SK Redd, interacted with the ship's crew.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Cairo said, "INS Trikand visited Safaga, Egypt, from 06-08 Oct 2025 as part of her operational deployment. During the port call, Ambassador @AmbSKReddy interacted with the ship's crew. A cordial call-on with the Egyptian Navy further strengthened India-Egypt maritime cooperation. This is yet another demonstration of close and growing exchanges between India and Egypt in the field of defence cooperation."

The Indian Navy in a post on X said, "#IndianNavy's stealth frigate #INSTrikand, during her ongoing operational deployment made a port call at Safaga, Egypt on #06Oct 25. The port call underscores the shared commitment to strengthen defence cooperation between India and Egypt Capt Sachin Kulkarni, CO INS Trikand, called on RAdm Ramy Ismail, Commander, Red Sea Naval Base. Discussions centered on topics of mutual interest & maritime cooperation. Ambassador of India to Egypt @AmbSKReddy, visited the ship & interacted with the crew."

Egypt and India enjoy cordial defence relations.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Egypt continues to be a major transit hub for Indian aircrafts and naval vessels enroute/returning from overhauls as well as military exercises in European region and Atlantic. In past few years, a number of Indian Air Force air-crafts and Indian Navy ships have visited through Egypt. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

