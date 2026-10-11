DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / INS Trishul arrives at Plymouth for Exercise Konkan 2026

INS Trishul arrives at Plymouth for Exercise Konkan 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:51 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Plymouth [UK], October 11 (ANI): Indian Navy’s guided-missile stealth frigate INS Trishul arrived at Plymouth, United Kingdom. The ship is scheduled to participate in Exercise KONKAN-26 with the Royal Navy.

According to the Ministry of Defence, India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two Navies. Since its inception, KONKAN has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the commitment of both Navies towards enhancing maritime security.

Advertisement

The exercise is being conducted off Plymouth, UK, in two phases from 08-15 Oct 26. The Harbour Phase includes a broad spectrum of professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, cultural engagements and the ship being open to visitors.

Advertisement

The Sea Phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills across all three domains – air, surface and sub-surface. Flying operations involving cross-deck landings, firing serials, air defence exercises, complex seamanship evolutions and anti-submarine exercises will add further complexity to this edition of Exercise KONKAN, the Ministry noted.

The exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and exemplifies the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035

Advertisement

By fostering the exchange of Best Practices and mutual understanding, KONKAN-26 will reinforce the ability of both Navies to operate seamlessly in complex maritime scenarios. The exercise stands as a testament to the enduring bonds between the Indian and UK Navies and their shared commitment to maritime peace and security, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts