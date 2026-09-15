INS Trishul arrives in Alexandria, cultivating cooperation between Indian and Egyptian Navies

Cairo [Egypt], September 15 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul, a frontline Talwar-class guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, docked at the Alexandria Naval Base in Egypt on Monday.

“INS Trishul, a front-line Talwar-class guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Alexandria Naval Base, Egypt, on 14 September 2026. Equipped for multi-dimensional maritime operations, this deployment underscores the Indian Navy’s expanding operational footprint and India’s commitment to advancing maritime partnerships,” the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated on X.

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“This visit is intended to further cultivate cooperation between the Indian and Egyptian Navies, reinforcing the robust defence partnership between the two nations,” it added.

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Earlier, during its ongoing operational deployment, the stealth warship made a port call in Djibouti last week.

“Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trishul called at the port of Djibouti on 06 Sep 26 as part of its operational deployment. During the visit, the ship progressed professional exchanges with the Djiboutian Coast Guard, including first aid demonstration, medical evacuation drills and a friendly football match, reinforcing bi-lateral ties and strengthening Bridges of Friendship,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

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Last month, INS Trishul, alongside combat logistics vessel INS Aditya, escorted petroleum tankers MT Compass and MT Thalatta through the high-threat transit corridor of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

“INS Trishul and INS Aditya escorted crude tankers MT Compass and MT Thalatta to safely transit the high-risk area through Babel Mandeb strait on 9 and 10 Aug 2026. Indian Navy remains committed to securing the safe transit of vital energy cargo and protecting Indian maritime interests,” the Western Naval Command, Indian Navy, stated on X.

The deployment followed an incident wherein an India-registered cargo ship, Faize Noore Oliya, sank after sustaining a strike from an uncrewed explosive vessel within the Red Sea close to Yemen’s western shoreline.

Yemeni forces rescued fourteen mariners from the distressed crew, comprising thirteen Indian nationals alongside one individual from Yemen. (ANI)

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