INS Trishul arrives in Spain after Varuna exercise with French Navy as part ongoing deployment

Valencia [Spain], October 3 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul, a frontline guided-missile stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Valencia, Spain, as part of its ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean, Atlantic and adjoining maritime regions, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the frigate arrived at Valencia on September 30, during which it will undertake professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sporting events and cultural engagements with the Spanish Navy.

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The engagements are aimed at facilitating the exchange of operational experiences and fostering greater mutual understanding between the two navies.

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The visit is part of the Indian Navy's sustained maritime engagement with friendly foreign countries and partner navies, aimed at strengthening professional ties and enhancing cooperation at sea.

The deployment comes after INS Trishul participated in the 24th edition of Exercise Varuna, the annual bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the French Navy, at Toulon, France.

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INS Trishul had arrived at Toulon on September 22 to participate in the exercise. The harbour phase included professional, sporting and cultural engagements between personnel of the two navies.

During the Toulon visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on Rear Admiral Mackara Ouk, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Operations (CECMED), and interacted with senior leadership of the French Navy.

The Commanding Officer, officers and crew of INS Trishul also laid a wreath at the Mazargues War Memorial in Marseille in remembrance of 205 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World Wars.

As part of the professional engagements, personnel undertook cross-deck visits and exchanged operational experiences. The ship's crew also visited French Navy vessels Charles de Gaulle, Forbin and La Fayette, gaining insights into carrier operations, aviation facilities and practices onboard the vessels.

INS Trishul also hosted a cultural interaction onboard, attended by Vice Admiral (Retd) Laurent Isnard, Deputy Mayor of Toulon, French Navy officers and civil dignitaries. A friendly volleyball match between personnel of the two navies further fostered camaraderie.

The sea phase of Exercise Varuna saw INS Trishul operate alongside French Navy units, including FDA Forbin, FLF La Fayette and SNA Suffren, as well as NH90 helicopters and Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft.

The exercise featured anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills, live-firing exercises and cross-deck helicopter landing serials, aimed at enhancing operational coordination, interoperability and synergy between the two navies.

The Indian Navy's deployment across the Mediterranean, Atlantic and adjoining maritime regions underscores its focus on operational readiness, maritime engagement and international outreach.

The ongoing deployment and port call in Valencia are expected to further strengthen India's maritime engagement with partner navies and contribute to a secure and stable maritime environment, the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)

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