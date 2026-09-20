INS Trishul concludes Alexandria port call after PASSEX with Egyptian Navy

Alexandria [Egypt], September 20 (ANI): Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS Trishul concluded its three-day port call at Alexandria, Egypt, on September 17, strengthening maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian and Egyptian navies through professional engagements and a Passage Exercise (PASSEX).

The Indian Navy, in a post on X on Sunday, said that, prior to entering Alexandria harbour, INS Trishul conducted a PASSEX with Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Bernees.

Advertisement

"INS Trishul concluded her three-day port call at Alexandria, Egypt, on 17 Sep 26. Prior to entering harbour, the ship undertook a PASSEX with Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Bernees," the Navy spokesperson said.

Advertisement

During the exercise, personnel from the two navies conducted coordinated manoeuvring, communication drills and approaches for replenishment at sea, providing an opportunity to exchange professional expertise and enhance interoperability, according to the Ministry of Defence.

INS Trishul arrived at Alexandria on September 14 and was accorded a warm welcome, with the Egyptian Naval Ship Al Qadeer escorting the Indian warship into Alexandria Harbour, the Ministry said in a press release.

Advertisement

During the port call, Ambassador of India to Egypt Suresh K Reddy visited INS Trishul and interacted with the ship's crew. He highlighted the importance of the Indian Navy's presence in the region.

The visit also carried a commemorative significance, with the Commanding Officer and crew of INS Trishul paying homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the two World Wars at the Chatby War Memorial.

The memorial contains 12 burials and bears the names of 19 Indian soldiers who died in ships sunk in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Ministry said.

The Indian Navy said the ship's crew also engaged with their Egyptian counterparts on ways to enhance interoperability and explored avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries.

"The ship’s crew engaged with Egyptian counterparts on enhancing interoperability and explored avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Egypt," the Navy spokesperson said.

The port call and PASSEX reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the Indian Navy and Egyptian Navy and contributed to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two friendly nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)