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Home / World / INS Trishul concludes port call in Italy as Indian Navy strengthens maritime cooperation with Italian counterpart

INS Trishul concludes port call in Italy as Indian Navy strengthens maritime cooperation with Italian counterpart

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ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Civitavecchia [Italy], October 29 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Trishul concluded its port call at Civitavecchia, Italy, as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, with engagements aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and professional ties between the Indian Navy and the Italian Navy.

According to the press release, the port call concluded on Wednesday with professional interactions, cross-deck visits and cultural exchanges, providing opportunities for personnel from both navies to interact and exchange experiences.

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During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on the Fleet Commander of the Italian Navy. The ship's crew also visited the Italian Navy's aircraft carrier ITS Cavour at Civitavecchia as part of the professional engagements.

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The interactions provided an opportunity for personnel from the two navies to share professional experiences and further their understanding of each other's operational practices.

INS Trishul was also open to visitors during its stay, attracting a large number of members of the Indian diaspora and the local population.

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India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Fleet Commander and CINCNAV of the Italian Navy, visited INS Trishul and interacted with the ship's crew.

According to the release, both dignitaries also attended a cultural event hosted onboard the Indian naval vessel. The event brought together the Mayor of Civitavecchia, senior officers of the Italian Navy and Coast Guard, Defence Envoys from 13 nations, civil dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora.

The gathering provided a platform for interaction among naval representatives, diplomatic officials and members of the wider community, complementing the professional engagements undertaken during the port call.

Following the conclusion of its port call, INS Trishul proceeded to the next phase of its operational deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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