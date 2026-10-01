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Home / World / INS Trishul joins French Navy in Toulon for 24th edition of Exercise Varuna

INS Trishul joins French Navy in Toulon for 24th edition of Exercise Varuna

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Toulon [France], October 1 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Trishul arrived at Toulon, France, on September 22 to participate in the 24th edition of Exercise ‘Varuna’, the annual bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the French Navy.

The ship received a warm welcome from the French Navy with a ceremonial water cannon salute. The harbour phase comprised professional, sporting and cultural engagements aimed at strengthening maritime ties and professional bonds between the two navies, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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The Commanding Officer, INS Trishul, called on RAdm Mackara Ouk, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Operations (CECMED), and interacted with senior leadership of the French Navy.

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The Commanding Officer, officers and crew laid a wreath at the Mazargues War Memorial, Marseille, in remembrance of 205 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World Wars. Professional engagements included cross-deck visits and exchange of operational experiences, contributing to enhanced interoperability between the two navies.

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INS Trishul also hosted a cultural interaction onboard, attended by VAdm (Retd) Laurent Isnard, Deputy Mayor of Toulon, officers of the French Navy and civil dignitaries. A friendly volleyball match further fostered camaraderie between personnel of the two navies. The ship’s crew also visited French Navy ships Charles de Gaulle, Forbin and La Fayette, gaining insights into carrier operations, aviation facilities and practices followed onboard.

During the Sea Phase, INS Trishul exercised alongside French Navy units, including FDA Forbin, FLF La Fayette and SNA Suffren, as well as NH90 helicopters and Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft. Anti-submarine, anti-surface and live-firing exercises, along with cross-deck helicopter landing serials, enhanced operational coordination, interoperability and synergy between the two navies.

The visit of INS Trishul to Toulon reaffirms the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and France and the commitment of both navies to strengthening maritime engagement, interoperability and professional exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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