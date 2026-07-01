INS Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti participate in PASSEX with Royal Thai Navy

Sattahip [Thailand], July 1 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX- an ad-hoc joint naval drill conducted by allied or friendly navies when their paths cross at sea- with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip.

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In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook #PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability."

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🇮🇳🤝🇹🇭 ⚓#BridgesofFriendship Indian Naval Ships #INSUdaygiri, #INSShakti and #INSKavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook #PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the #RoyalThaiNavy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance… https://t.co/S4llQMPJza pic.twitter.com/AId1iy63ry — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 1, 2026

Earlier on June 28, the three ships arrived at Sattahip, Thailand, as part of the Indian Navy's Operational Deployment.

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The ships, led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, were received by the Royal Thai Navy. The port call is part of India's continued maritime engagement with South East Asian nations and reflects the close and longstanding maritime partnership between India and Thailand, an official statement said.

The visit will include professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, operational interactions, sporting engagements and community outreach aimed at strengthening navy-to-navy cooperation, and interoperability.

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The port call aims to further strengthen camaraderie, mutual cooperation and bilateral maritime ties between India and Thailand and also showcases the indigenous design, modular construction and state-of-the-art technology of Indian Naval ships, highlighting India's growing credentials as a reliable partner in defence technology.

In a post on Facebook, the Indian Navy said, "IndianNavy's Eastern Fleet Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti, led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, FOCEF, arrived at Sattahip, Thailand. The visit aims to enhance interoperability, strengthen professional cooperation and promote greater understanding with Royal Thai Navy through a series of operational interactions, sporting engagements and community outreach activities. The port call reflects India's commitment to its Act East policy, MAHASAGAR and reinforces cooperative maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. The visit aims to strengthen maritime partnerships with ASEAN nations during the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026." (ANI)

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