Home / World / "Inspires us to work towards a future anchored in equity, fairness and dignity": Jaishankar pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

"Inspires us to work towards a future anchored in equity, fairness and dignity": Jaishankar pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

ANI
Updated At : 05:30 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday, marking the 70th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, recalling his contribution to building an inclusive India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on #MahaparinirvanDiwas. Babasaheb's enduring legacy inspires us to work towards a future anchored in equity, fairness and dignity."

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in the country's social justice movement. Leaders across the political spectrum and citizens nationwide remember his role in shaping India's democratic framework and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.

Dr Ambedkar, who served as India's first Law Minister, played a central role in drafting the Constitution, emphasising equality before law, protection of fundamental rights, and the creation of institutions to safeguard social and economic justice.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the Parliament in New Delhi.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat."

The commemoration of the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas began with a floral tribute from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Parliamentarians, and many other dignitaries who attended the VIP session in the early hours of the day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

