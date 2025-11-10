Inter- ministerial team established to deal with violence in schools

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 10 (ANI/TPS): In light of the increasing number of incidents of violence in recent weeks, Education Minister Yoav Kish ordered the immediate establishment of an inter-ministerial team to formulate a comprehensive national plan to combat violence in educational institutions and in the community.

Under the direction of the Ministry's Director General Meir Shimoni, the team will be headed by Ina Salzman, Senior Deputy and Director of the Pedagogical Administration. The team will include representatives of the psychological counseling service, education and treatment agencies from all stages of education and all populations, representatives of the districts, parent leadership, the National Student and Youth Council, representatives of local authorities and ownership, and later also representatives from other government ministries, academia and civil society organizations.

The team will formulate practical steps for immediate and long-term treatment, in aspects of safety, enforcement, prevention and values, alongside fostering a protected, supportive and nurturing educational climate.

The plan will include strengthening school enforcement systems, expanding the emotional and psychological support system, a broad awareness campaign, and deepening training for education teams and parents to prevent physical, verbal and online violence. (ANI/TPS)

