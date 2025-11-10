DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Inter- ministerial team established to deal with violence in schools

Inter- ministerial team established to deal with violence in schools

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251110001031
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 10 (ANI/TPS): In light of the increasing number of incidents of violence in recent weeks, Education Minister Yoav Kish ordered the immediate establishment of an inter-ministerial team to formulate a comprehensive national plan to combat violence in educational institutions and in the community.

Advertisement

Under the direction of the Ministry's Director General Meir Shimoni, the team will be headed by Ina Salzman, Senior Deputy and Director of the Pedagogical Administration. The team will include representatives of the psychological counseling service, education and treatment agencies from all stages of education and all populations, representatives of the districts, parent leadership, the National Student and Youth Council, representatives of local authorities and ownership, and later also representatives from other government ministries, academia and civil society organizations.

Advertisement

The team will formulate practical steps for immediate and long-term treatment, in aspects of safety, enforcement, prevention and values, alongside fostering a protected, supportive and nurturing educational climate.

Advertisement

The plan will include strengthening school enforcement systems, expanding the emotional and psychological support system, a broad awareness campaign, and deepening training for education teams and parents to prevent physical, verbal and online violence. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts