"Intercepted and downed": Saudi Arabia destroys four more drones

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 22 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence has announced the successful interception and neutralisation of multiple aerial threats targeting the kingdom's capital and eastern regions. Military officials confirmed that they have "intercepted and downed four more drones over the Eastern Province."

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This operation follows a series of attempted strikes aimed at key residential and economic hubs within the country.

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The latest defensive action was reported shortly after the military confirmed a high-altitude engagement over the capital city. The ministry noted that the "statement came hours after it announced shooting down a ballistic missile over Riyadh."

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These incidents occur as Iran has "repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia," alongside other nations within the Gulf region amidst the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

In the early hours of this morning, the Saudi Civil Defence "issued a warning" to the public regarding the potential aerial risk. However, the alert was "cancelled seven minutes later" after authorities conducted an assessment and "determined the danger had passed."

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Following these events, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's "unequivocal condemnation" regarding "blatant Iranian attacks" directed at the Kingdom, alongside other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and various Arab and Islamic nations, as reported by Gulf News.

In a formal communication released via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry highlighted that Iran's "continued targeting" of Saudi Arabia, specifically its "sovereignty, civilian objects, civilians, economic interests, and diplomatic premises," represents a "flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions."

According to the statement, these actions contravene the "principles of good neighbourliness," the "Beijing Agreement," and "United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817."

Gulf News noted that the ministry further observed a contradiction between Iran's military actions and the "principles of Islamic brotherhood" and the "values and tenets of the Islamic faith" frequently cited by Tehran. The Saudi authorities stated that such rhetoric is "not reflected in its actions."

Recalling a previous declaration made on 9th March concerning the persistence of these hostilities, the ministry warned that such aggression "will lead to further escalation" with "serious consequences for relations at present and in the future."

Consequently, Saudi Arabia has ordered the "military attache of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the "assistant military attache," and "three members of the mission staff" to exit the country. These individuals have been "declared them personae non gratae" and must "depart the Kingdom within 24 hours."

As reported by Gulf News, the Kingdom emphasised its resolve to "not hesitate to take all necessary measures" to "preserve its sovereignty" and "safeguard its security."

Invoking "Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations," Riyadh affirmed its commitment to defending its "territory, airspace, citizens, residents, resources, and interests." (ANI)

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