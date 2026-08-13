"Interest in Indian foreign policy commendable": EAM Jaishankar meets MP LEAD fellows

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met young participants of the MP LEAD Fellowship Programme and discussed India's foreign policy and key national priorities.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet talented young participants from different parts of India under the MP LEAD Fellowship Programme, organised by my parliamentary colleague @Drajeetgopchade."

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Pleased to meet talented young participants from different parts of India under the MP LEAD Fellowship Programme, organised by my parliamentary colleague @Drajeetgopchade. Their interest and enthusiasm for Indian foreign policy is commendable. Spoke about our international… pic.twitter.com/afrYDMD0oI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 13, 2026

He added, "Their interest and enthusiasm for Indian foreign policy is commendable."

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Jaishankar said he spoke to the fellows about India's international partnerships, diaspora welfare, the Neighbourhood First policy, technology, Viksit Bharat (Developed India), and Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance).

"Spoke about our international partnerships, diaspora welfare, Neighbourhood First, technology, Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbharta," he added.

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met a group of MP LEAD Fellows on Thursday and held an interaction with them on India's foreign policy.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met a group of MP-LEADS Fellows today and held an engaging discussion with them on India's foreign policy. MP (RS) Dr. Shri Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade was present for the interaction."

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met a group of MP-LEADS Fellows today and held an engaging discussion with them on India’s foreign policy. MP (RS) Dr. Shri Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade was present for the interaction. pic.twitter.com/k6wp3NvjUh — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 13, 2026

The interactions come as part of the MP LEAD Fellowship, a two-month internship programme initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, which provides young people with exposure to governance, public policy and legislative processes.

The fellowship selected 40 participants from over 5,000 applicants, with 62 per cent of the fellows being women and participants representing diverse regions of the country, according to a July 2 press release issued by the Vice-President's Secretariat.

Interacting with the fellows at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan on July 2, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan urged young people to become ethical leaders committed to national service.

"Leadership is measured not by authority but by one's ability to serve society with humility, integrity and compassion," he said.

According to the official press release, emphasising India's civilisational unity, the Vice-President said, "Bharat was one, Bharat is one and Bharat will always remain one," while urging the fellows to rise above region, language and caste.

He also encouraged the participants to pursue excellence and contribute to nation-building, saying that the fellowship provides young people with an opportunity to move beyond classrooms, build confidence, and interact with national leaders.

"Who knows, one of you may also be holding the position of the Vice-President of India," Radhakrishnan remarked, encouraging the fellows to dream big and serve the nation with dedication.

The Vice-President further stressed the importance of constitutional values, citizens' duties, and the larger national interest, expressing confidence that the fellowship would help nurture future nation-builders contributing to a developed and self-reliant India. (ANI)

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