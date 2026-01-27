"Interested in seeing cessation of conflict," FS Misri on Russia-Ukraine

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday that India is interested in seeing a cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Misri was accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal at the Special Briefing on the State visit of President of EU Council and the President of the EU Commission to India, where he said that the Ukraine issue was discussed among the leaders.

Advertisement

Misri said, "We are interested in seeing the earliest possible cessation of this conflict that has been going on for nearly four years now."

Advertisement

He added, "The issue about India's relationship with Russia is something on which we have spoken publicly on several occasions. There is a historical context for that. I don't think we have the time today to dilate on that. But these are two things that stand on their own and that go forward on their own."

Misri said during the talks, PM Modi indicated that India has close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Insofar as Ukraine is concerned, yes, it was discussed between the leaders today. The European leaders shared their perspective, their concerns with regard to the ongoing conflict and Prime Minister Modi indicated to them that he had been in very close contact with leaders from both countries, from Russia as well as from Ukraine. We in India have always made our point of view very clear on this. We favour a negotiated solution between the parties most closely concerned with this conflict," he said.

Misri said that PM Modi affirmed that India is ready to do whatever is needed to be done in order to support cessation.

"The Prime Minister himself has played a role in this by advocating this to both leaders every time that he has met them. He has publicly stated that India is ready to do whatever is needed to be done in order to support the outcomes from such a negotiated solution and that we are interested in seeing the earliest possible cessation of this conflict that has been going on for nearly four years now," he said.

In the India-EU Joint Statement on the visit of the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission to India, and the 16th India-EU Summit, both sides expressed grave concern.

"On Ukraine, the two sides expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences. Both sides will continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and of international law, including independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a Conference on Europe India and a changing World Order in the national capital, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that Europe has existential threat coming from Russia at this time.

Kallas said, "We have this existential threat coming from Russia at this time. We have our member states increasing their defence expenditure, and then it also comes down to where you can buy capabilities and with whom you can incorporate. In the first round, we also want this money to go to the European industry, but if the European industry is not able to deliver, then we can buy outside, and I think the competition that comes from such a big country like India is also beneficial for our industries to work to find solutions." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)