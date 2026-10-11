DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Interference in internal affairs": India rebukes UN human rights body over Delhi protest crackdown

"Interference in internal affairs": India rebukes UN human rights body over Delhi protest crackdown

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India firmly dismissed the concerns raised by the UN human rights body on Sunday regarding the security measures implemented ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration in Delhi, branding the remarks as “unwarranted” and an “unacceptable interference” in domestic matters.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised, “India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.”

Advertisement

Addressing the enforcement actions, the ministry added, “As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, New Delhi criticised the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for maintaining a selective approach in its public commentary, pointing out that the body remained silent regarding violent crackdowns on demonstrations in neighbouring nations as well as policing operations near its own base.

Highlighting this discrepancy, the MEA noted, “Such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism.”

Advertisement

India's rejoinder followed remarks issued a day earlier by the UN human rights chief, who voiced apprehension over reports concerning mass detentions of protesters, organisers, civil society figures, legal professionals and media personnel before and during large-scale rallies in Delhi.

In those remarks, the high commissioner stated, “We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled. Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.”

The proposed CJP demonstration had called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR of electoral rolls. The mobilisation drew a massive police deployment and security crackdown, resulting in the detention of multiple political figures and demonstrators. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts