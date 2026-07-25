Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Wang Huning's rare visit to Tibet has signalled Beijing's renewed push to enforce its newly implemented Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, deepen the Sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism and strengthen security measures across the region, according to the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

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According to the International Campaign for Tibet, Wang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visited Tibet from July 19 to 22, conducting inspections in Lhasa and Ngari Prefecture.

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ICT, citing Chinese state media, said Wang repeatedly stressed that implementing the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which came into force on July 1, should remain a key governance priority in Tibet, alongside promoting the Sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism and ensuring what Beijing describes as "social stability maintenance".

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ICT, citing Chinese state media, reported that Wang urged authorities to improve the governance of ethnic affairs under the law and strengthen the legal management of religious affairs, while guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to what China calls socialist society.

The new legislation has been described by ICT as providing a legal framework for deeper assimilation policies, ideological control and expanded security governance across Tibet.

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The International Campaign for Tibet said Wang's visit came weeks after Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen self-immolated outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 2, a day after the new law took effect.

ICT President Tencho Gyatso said the visit demonstrates Beijing's determination to institutionalise policies that, according to the organisation, seek to erode Tibet's language, religion, culture and identity under the banner of ethnic unity. She urged the international community to press China to repeal the legislation.

During the visit, Wang inspected Sera Monastery in Lhasa and Tholing Monastery in Ngari. The International Campaign for Tibet, citing local sources, said authorities imposed tight security measures, including road closures, reinforced checkpoints and restrictions on public movement. ICT also said local authorities temporarily prohibited pilgrims from visiting Mount Kailash while Wang was touring the region.

ICT, citing Chinese state media, further reported that Wang inspected border villages and called for stronger development and security in frontier areas, including the construction of so-called dual-purpose civilian-military villages. (ANI)

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