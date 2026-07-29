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Home / World / International concern mounts over PoJK violence as UK MP Naz Shah, Amnesty International demand accountability

International concern mounts over PoJK violence as UK MP Naz Shah, Amnesty International demand accountability

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 29 (ANI): International concern is growing over reports of violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with British Labour MP Naz Shah and Amnesty International calling for an independent investigation into the use of force against protesters. The reactions come amid reports of casualties during demonstrations in Rawalakot and other parts of the region.

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British Labour Member of Parliament for Bradford West, Naz Shah, strongly condemned the reported killings of civilians in Mirpur and other areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

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In a post on social media platform X, Shah said she "totally condemns the killing of innocent people" and described the reported shooting of peaceful protesters as "barbaric." She added that she would speak with government representatives in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to seek accountability, condemnation of the violence, and immediate steps towards a peaceful resolution. Shah also said that speaking out against the killing of innocent people is "a moral and human duty" and that remaining silent would be "an injustice to humanity."

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Meanwhile, Amnesty International USA also expressed concern over reports that Pakistani security forces used lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot on the first day of the regional election.

Reacting to the reports, Amnesty International's Acting Regional Director for South Asia, Isabelle Lassee, said the allegations were consistent with what the organisation described as Pakistan's long history of unlawful violence against protesters in PoJK.

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She called for a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into the security forces' use of force. Lassee also urged Pakistani authorities to restore internet and mobile communication services, saying the ongoing blackout was hampering independent verification of events, and appealed for unrestricted access for the media and independent observers.

Amnesty International further said that tensions surrounding the regional election had been intensified by the ban imposed on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, or JAAC. The organisation reiterated its demand that Pakistani authorities lift the ban and stop using anti-terror laws to silence or arbitrarily detain JAAC members and supporters. It stressed that the ban could not be used as a justification for the use of deadly force against protesters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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