International Monetary Fund mission to arrive in Pakistan by late October for economic review: Report

Islamabad, October 3
The International Monetary Fund will send its delegation to Pakistan in the last week of October to review the cash-strapped country’s economic performance in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to a media report on Tuesday.
Quoting sources in the Ministry of Finance, The Express Tribune newspaper said that during the meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, the caretaker government will also discuss reforms in various sectors, including taxes and energy.
The report said once the economic review is successfully completed, Pakistan will receive the next installment of USD 700 million from the IMF after its board’s approval.
The Washington-based global lender transferred USD 1.2 billion to the cash-strapped country in July, as part of the USD 3 billion bailout programme for nine months to support the government’s efforts to stabilise the country’s ailing economy.
Although essentially a bridge loan, it offered much respite to Pakistan, which was battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves, the report said.
Meanwhile, it has also been reported that a plan for expenditure reduction is prepared, and discussions will be held on the plan to reduce expenses, including freezing allowances, and pensions, and suspending officer recruitment.
The government is also likely to be compelled to increase gas prices on IMF demands.
Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists
Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...
57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor
This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...
Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...
7 more patients died in Nanded hospital between October 1 and 2; 31 deaths in 2 days: Officials
The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...
Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'
He had visited the place on Monday too