DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "International waterways must remain safe and unimpeded": EAM Jaishankar condemns attacks on seafarers in West Asia

"International waterways must remain safe and unimpeded": EAM Jaishankar condemns attacks on seafarers in West Asia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:38 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manila [Philippines], July 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed that "under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

Advertisement

Addressing the 21st East Asia Summit in the Philippine capital, the External Affairs Minister asserted that deliberate strikes on maritime crew members, non-military vessels, and crucial infrastructure are entirely unacceptable.

Advertisement

"India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law," Jaishankar said, adding that "under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

Advertisement

Fourteen Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since the escalation of hostilities after the joint US-Israel military action against Iran on February 28.

During his address, Jaishankar touched upon several pressing regional issues, including the South China Sea, the internal situation in Myanmar, transnational cyber scam networks, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. He reiterated New Delhi's steadfast commitment to ASEAN centrality, regional equilibrium, and a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

"The world economy is today reeling under the impact of multiple conflicts; energy, food and health security cannot be taken for granted, especially by the Global South," Jaishankar noted, describing the current geopolitical landscape as "uncertain and volatile, where interdependence and common interests co-exist with competitiveness and rivalries."

Touching upon territorial dynamics in the South China Sea, the Minister affirmed India's backing for a "substantive, effective and legally binding code of conduct, compliant with UNCLOS 1982, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights of all users."

Regarding the crisis in Myanmar, Jaishankar urged a "political solution" and reiterated New Delhi's ongoing assistance towards ASEAN-led initiatives. He also called for unified international action to combat illicit cyber fraud syndicates that have targeted and affected numerous Indian citizens.

On the Palestine issue, the External Affairs Minister reiterated New Delhi's stance of supporting a two-state framework to achieve long-term stability in the region.

"India has made notable relief and rehabilitation contributions and is a top emerging donor of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)," Jaishankar said.

The East Asia Summit serves as a premier annual Indo-Pacific platform bringing together leaders across East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, traditionally convened following the annual ASEAN leadership summits. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts