"International waterways must remain safe and unimpeded": EAM Jaishankar condemns attacks on seafarers in West Asia

Manila [Philippines], July 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed that "under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

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Addressing the 21st East Asia Summit in the Philippine capital, the External Affairs Minister asserted that deliberate strikes on maritime crew members, non-military vessels, and crucial infrastructure are entirely unacceptable.

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"India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law," Jaishankar said, adding that "under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

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Fourteen Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since the escalation of hostilities after the joint US-Israel military action against Iran on February 28.

During his address, Jaishankar touched upon several pressing regional issues, including the South China Sea, the internal situation in Myanmar, transnational cyber scam networks, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. He reiterated New Delhi's steadfast commitment to ASEAN centrality, regional equilibrium, and a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

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"The world economy is today reeling under the impact of multiple conflicts; energy, food and health security cannot be taken for granted, especially by the Global South," Jaishankar noted, describing the current geopolitical landscape as "uncertain and volatile, where interdependence and common interests co-exist with competitiveness and rivalries."

Touching upon territorial dynamics in the South China Sea, the Minister affirmed India's backing for a "substantive, effective and legally binding code of conduct, compliant with UNCLOS 1982, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights of all users."

Regarding the crisis in Myanmar, Jaishankar urged a "political solution" and reiterated New Delhi's ongoing assistance towards ASEAN-led initiatives. He also called for unified international action to combat illicit cyber fraud syndicates that have targeted and affected numerous Indian citizens.

On the Palestine issue, the External Affairs Minister reiterated New Delhi's stance of supporting a two-state framework to achieve long-term stability in the region.

"India has made notable relief and rehabilitation contributions and is a top emerging donor of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)," Jaishankar said.

The East Asia Summit serves as a premier annual Indo-Pacific platform bringing together leaders across East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, traditionally convened following the annual ASEAN leadership summits. (ANI)

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