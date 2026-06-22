International Yoga Day 2026: Baku embraces "Yoga For Healthy Ageing"

Baku [Azerbaijan], June 22 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organised a special event to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 with great enthusiasm and vibrant participation. The event brought together a distinguished gathering comprising of ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, local Government representatives, prominent personalities from various fields, yoga practitioners and enthusiasts from Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of Indian diaspora associations, an official statement noted.

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The celebrations commenced with the recitation of a Sanskrit Shanti Mantra by a talented student from the Azerbaijan University of Languages, setting a serene and contemplative tone for the event. The yoga session was jointly conducted by renowned Azerbaijani yoga instructors, Elchin Guliyev and Kannan Mammadov, and followed the Common Yoga Protocol developed by a team of eminent Yoga Gurus from India under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The session featured a balanced sequence of yoga asanas, pranayama (breathing exercises), and dhyana (meditation), enabling participants of all ages and experience levels to engage meaningfully in the practice, the statement highlighted.

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Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, highlighted the global significance of the International Day of Yoga, which has been observed annually since its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 with the support of an unprecedented number of Member States. He noted that yoga, rooted in India's ancient wisdom, is much more than a physical exercise and represents a holistic way of life that promotes harmony between body and mind, self-discipline, mindfulness, and a deeper connection with the world around us.

Referring to this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," Ambassador Kumar emphasised that as people around the world are living longer, the focus must increasingly be on living healthier, more active, and fulfilling lives. He underlined that regular yoga practice helps improve flexibility, balance, strength, breathing capacity, and mental well-being, while also fostering resilience, emotional stability, and inner peace. He observed that healthy ageing begins with healthy living and encouraged participants to integrate yoga into their daily routines for long-term physical and mental well-being, the statement noted.

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Ambassador Kumar also noted that the International Day of Yoga is today celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world, bringing together millions of people in a shared pursuit of health, peace, and harmony. He highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in Azerbaijan as a reflection of its universal appeal and its ability to transcend cultural, linguistic, and geographical boundaries, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and friendship among people and nations.

Several participants shared their personal experiences and acknowledged the numerous benefits of yoga, highlighting the positive and transformative impact it has had on their physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

Yoga instructors Kannan Mammadov and Elchin Guliyev also spoke about the increasing popularity of yoga in Azerbaijan. They noted the steady growth in participation in yoga classes and wellness programmes across the country, reflecting a rising awareness of yoga's benefits among people of different age groups and backgrounds.

To mark the occasion, the Embassy distributed specially designed International Day of Yoga T-shirts to participants. The event concluded on a warm and convivial note with the serving of refreshing Indian snacks, providing an opportunity for participants to interact and celebrate the spirit of wellness, friendship, and cultural exchange. (ANI)

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