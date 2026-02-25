DT
Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in UP: CM Yogi

Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in UP: CM Yogi

ANI
Updated At : 09:55 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Tokyo [Japan], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stated that he as Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, CM Yogi arrived in Japan on a two official visit.

"Had a productive and forward-looking meeting with Mr. Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team, in Tokyo today. Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across Renewable Energy, ICT, Semiconductors and Data Centers, aligned with the state's rapid industrial expansion. Also discussed collaboration in infrastructure projects, logistics networks and industrial investments to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growth corridors and global supply chain integration," CM Yogi said on X on Wednesday.

"Met with Mr. Shigeki Tanabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager, Sales Management Division/In charge of Domestic Business, Konoike Transport Co., Ltd., along with his team in Tokyo today. Discussed expanding Konoike's presence in Uttar Pradesh across logistics parks, warehousing and multimodal transport infrastructure. Invited the company to explore opportunities in medical devices manufacturing, leveraging the Dedicated Freight Corridor network and the Medical Devices Park in YEIDA, further strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation," Yogi said in another post.

During the visit from February 25-26 in Japan, he is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state has received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore during engagements in Singapore, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore already finalised, terming it a significant step towards transforming the state into a 1 trillion dollar economy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

