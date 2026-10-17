Iran aiding Houthis with intelligence amid conflict against Saudi Arabia: Report

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 17 (ANI): Iran has aided Yemen’s Houthis with intelligence and tactical guidance in their recent attacks against Saudi Arabia and its Yemeni allies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Israel Defence Force (IDF)’s former Iran researcher, Danny Citrinowicz, told the media outlet, “The connection is very, very strong on the operational level,” and described the relationship between Iran and Houthis as one of “shared strategic interest that isn’t based on a client-patron relationship, but rather on strategic cooperation.”

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The conflict involving the Houthis, Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government has deepened in the recent time, with the Houthis controlling the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

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According to Al Jazeera, the Yemeni government and the Houthis exchanged strikes in Taiz governorate, in which Yemen’s government-aligned forces claimed 378 Houthi fighters were killed.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen's government accused the Houthi militia of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles that landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft preparing for takeoff to Cairo, according to the country's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani.

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In a post on X, Al-Eryani said Yemenia Airlines flight IY 612, en route from Aden International Airport to Cairo International Airport, was preparing for takeoff when the airport was targeted. The missiles reportedly landed approximately 500 metres from the aircraft and around 100 metres from the centre of the runway.

While Iran has reportedly backed the Houthis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked whether Saudi Arabia had sought Israel’s help. He said, “There are barely any Middle Eastern states that aren’t asking us for help,” according to The Times of Israel.

Israel and Saudi Arabia were considered close to reaching an agreement to normalise relations before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

US President Donald Trump has said Saudi Arabia should accept Israel's offer to help in the fight against Houthi rebels, describing Israel's support to the country as “very helpful” amid escalating regional hostilities. (ANI)

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