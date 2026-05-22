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Home / World / Iran appoints Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei as spox of team negotiating peace talks with US

Iran appoints Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei as spox of team negotiating peace talks with US

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ANI
Updated At : 09:55 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], May 22 (ANI): Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday appointed the spokesperson in Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, as the official spokesperson of the Iranian negotiating team for peace talks with the US aimed at achieving a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia.

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As per state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Ghalibaf, who heads the negotiating team for the peace efforts, issued a decree naming Baqaei as the team's official spokesperson.

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The decree described Baqaei as "one of the revolutionary forces and an expert in international law", highlighting his experience in diplomacy and his current role as spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry.

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It further stated that Baqaei is expected to play a key role in "clarifying and explaining the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the world" and addressing public queries regarding the negotiations.

"I hereby appoint Your Excellency, who is one of the revolutionary forces and an expert in international law, has appropriate experience in the field of diplomacy, and is also responsible for the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the spokesperson for the Minab 168 negotiating delegation," the decree read as quoted by IRIB.

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"I hope that with the care and responsibility that I have come to expect from you, you will be successful in clarifying the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world and answering the questions of the noble and brave people of Iran in this battleground," it added.

Iran has named its negotiation team "Minab 168", in memory of the 168 people killed, including over 120 children, in alleged US strikes over a primary school in the Minab region of Iran.

The appointment is part of efforts to streamline communication and ensure coordinated messaging from Iran's negotiating team during ongoing diplomatic engagements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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