Iran Army spokesperson says "effective response" will define new military doctrine

Tehran [Iran], November 9 (ANI): The official spokesperson for the Iran Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, has said the country's military doctrine has shifted towards an offensive approach, stating that "effective response" and "without geographical limitations" are being operationally defined and transformed into executive strategies, as per Iranian news agency ISNA.

According to ISNA, Akraminia made the remarks during a radio programme while explaining the changes in the country's military doctrine and the implementation of recent orders issued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Mojtaba Khamenei].

"The implementation of the recent orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is being pursued with seriousness, and the move towards an offensive doctrine necessitates appropriate weapons and a transformation in combat methods," he said.

Explaining the previous military doctrine, the army spokesperson said it was based on a defensive posture and compensatory or punitive deterrence.

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"Within this framework, efforts were made to repel the enemy's first strike and then deliver a second strike, proportionate to the enemy's actions and within the geographical limits of the region and American bases in the region," he added.

Akraminia said the urgency of responding was among the key elements of the recent orders, while highlighting "effectiveness" and "lack of geographical limitations" as additional aspects of the revised military approach.

"Along with urgency, 'effectiveness' and 'lack of geographical limitations' are among the new points of these orders, which, as a command of the Commander-in-Chief, have become the basis for the actions of the armed forces. These concepts have been operationally defined, and the process of transforming them into executive strategies is underway in earnest; strategies that, along with general principles and methods of battle, will shape the future doctrine of the army," he said.

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The army spokesperson also emphasised that the future doctrine would be comprehensive and intelligence-based, while relying on spiritual strength and popular support.

"Popularity, faith, and religious beliefs are among the characteristics of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army, and this issue is also being considered in the future framework," he said.

Speaking about the requirements for implementing the doctrinal shift in the army's combat organisation and operational readiness, Akraminia said the transformation would begin with theoretical and religious foundations, alongside lessons learnt from ongoing and previous wars.

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He explained that these foundations would subsequently shape the army's strategies, tactics and methods of warfare, eventually determining the required military structure and weapons.

The army spokesperson said the process had begun under the recent decree of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and was being implemented seriously.

"Its implementation continues with seriousness and will lead to an increase in the country's level of deterrence compared to the past," he said.

Commenting on the political situation of what he called the "American-Zionist enemy", Akraminia referred to the Republicans' defeat in the US midterm elections and the change in the person responsible for forming the cabinet in the occupied territories.

"From the perspective of political analysis, these developments may reduce the possibility of war, but the programme to enhance the combat and defensive capabilities of the armed forces is pursued independently of these developments and without interruption, and the basis for the army's actions is the implementation of the missions and measures of the Supreme Commander of the Forces," he said.

He further said Iran's armed forces continued to distrust their adversaries and could not disregard the possibility of hostile actions.

"If they have the opportunity to act, they will commit evil, and their failure to act could be due to Iran's preparedness or their own internal problems and developments. Both factors are significant in the calculations, but efforts to increase the country's deterrence continue continuously," Akraminia added.

Addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Akraminia alleged that the United States had attempted to establish an alternative shipping route in the southern part of the strait following the Islamabad memorandum and encourage shipping companies and shipowners to use it.

"After the Islamabad memorandum, the Americans tried to create a fake route in the south of the strait and encourage and force shipping companies and ship owners to pass through it," he said.

Akraminia termed the move contrary to the commitment outlined in the fourth paragraph of the memorandum of understanding, which, according to him, envisaged an Iranian mechanism to oversee matters concerning the strait and necessary negotiations with the Omani side.

He said the alleged intervention was aimed at depriving Iran of the geopolitical potential of the strait and undermining an important part of the memorandum.

"The goal of this intervention was to take away the geopolitical potential of the Strait from Iran and neutralise an important part of the memorandum of understanding. Iran responded by issuing a warning. After ignoring the warnings, ships that did not comply with the regulations faced insecurity," he said.

The army spokesperson also attributed the insecurity in the region to US interference, claiming that ships entering unsafe routes under pressure from Washington had struck naval mines and suffered damage, affecting shipping and transportation companies.

Akraminia said shipowners and commercial shipping companies could use designated security routes in coordination with Iran's armed forces.

"Ship owners and commercial shipping companies can pass through designated security routes in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Armed Forces will guarantee the security of these routes," he said.

His remarks come as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is open to dialogue and negotiations but would not give in to pressure or coercion, asserting that any negotiations must take place based on "justice and equal" terms, as per ISNA.

Referring to what he described as attempts by Iran's "enemies", the United States and Israel, to strike the country, Pezeshkian said, "The Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei] ordered us to end the situation of neither war nor peace."

"We can talk with dignity and end the issue with dignity. We are people of dialogue and negotiation, and logic dictates that if we can get our rights through dialogue, we should not get ourselves involved in war. But we will not surrender to force and bullying," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday said Tehran's two-day proposal to resolve the ongoing crisis remains on the table, asserting that security in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz could be restored within 48 hours if the United States meets Iran's demands.

According to ISNA, Baghaei, speaking at a weekly press conference, described the proposal as the "most reasonable possible plan" and indicated that positive developments in the region could follow if Washington responds to Tehran's conditions.

"Iran's two-day plan is the most reasonable possible plan and remains on the table; if the United States meets Iran's demands, the region will see positive developments within two days, and security will return to the Strait of Hormuz," Baghaei said, according to ISNA.

“The Americans must make a genuine decision, if they have properly understood the message of their own people,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also indicated that diplomatic activity had slowed following the results of the US elections, which he said had affected efforts by mediators to facilitate negotiations.

Araghchi said, "US election results have shocked the mediators' shuttle diplomacy; we need to wait a little. There has been no movement over the past few days, and the main reason is the results of the US election, which have ultimately come as a shock to everyone. It will take some time for the situation to calm down and for conditions to become favourable again for mediators to resume their visits. We need to be a little patient."

Meanwhile, on Sunday (local time) US President Donald Trump said fresh military strikes against Iran remain “highly unlikely”, provided that ongoing negotiations continue to advance, though he stopped short of completely ruling out the prospect of further military action.

During a telephone interview with CNN, President Trump asserted that Washington had already delivered a crushing blow to Tehran, rendering additional military action “highly unlikely” to be required.

“It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump noted, addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions and the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US leader also maintained that American forces had mapped out critical infrastructure targets across Iran, highlighting that power plants and bridges had been identified, and boasted that authorities could destroy 38 bridges in an hour.

“Most likely it will not be necessary,” Trump reiterated. “They want to make a deal so badly.” (ANI)

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