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Home / World / Iran Army warns of strikes on US infrastructure in West Asia, cites Hormuz threat due to American presence

Iran Army warns of strikes on US infrastructure in West Asia, cites Hormuz threat due to American presence

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 17 (ANI): A senior spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces on Thursday (local time) warned that Tehran could target US infrastructure across West Asia if Iranian infrastructure comes under attack, while asserting that the presence of American forces is the main cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to statements carried by Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, said the United States and Israel had "no right" to be present in the region.

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"America and the fake Zionist government have no right to be in the region," Shekarchi said during a televised interview carried by IRIB.

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He claimed that the Strait of Hormuz remains secure under Iran's control and blamed the US military presence for rising tensions in the strategic waterway.

"The Islamic Republic's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is a factor of security for the entire region, not insecurity," he said, adding, "The reason the Strait of Hormuz is becoming insecure is the presence of the Americans."

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Shekarchi urged regional countries to cooperate with Iran, saying, "Regional countries should join hands with Iran. We will not allow any insecurity in the region."

Warning of possible retaliation, the Iranian military spokesperson said, "If our infrastructure is damaged, all infrastructure in the region will be our target."

He further asserted that Iran's military doctrine is based on taking offensive action against its adversaries.

"The doctrine of the Islamic Republic is that we will attack the enemy, with force," he said, adding that Iran could sustain a prolonged conflict if required.

"We can fight the enemy for years... We are still increasing our strength," Shekarchi added.

His remarks came after a similar warning from the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who said that any US attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger strikes on infrastructure across the region.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, "Under no circumstances and in no way whatsoever will we allow America, as a foreign and extra-regional country, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz. This is Iran's unbreakable red line."

The spokesperson further warned that if US threats to target Iranian infrastructure were carried out, "all infrastructure in the region" would face attacks by Iran's Armed Forces.

The Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The statements come amid escalating military tensions between the United States and Iran following continued exchanges of strikes in recent days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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