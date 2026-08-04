Tehran [Iran], August 4 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday carried out an attack on a US military base in Kuwait.

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Citing a source familiar with the details, The Jerusalem Post reported that the attack was carried out using at least three drones.

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Heavy blasts were also heard in Iraq's Basra province, which lies adjacent to both Kuwait and Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing reports from Iranian and local Arab media.

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Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB cited regional outlets noting that a major blaze erupted in Kuwait this morning.

Adding to maritime security alarms in nearby waters, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also issued a formal security advisory after a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman,

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UKMTO said in a post on X, "UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. A cargo vessel has broadcast on VHF 16 that they have been hit by an unknown projectile."

It further stated that the authorities are currently investigating the incident.

"All vessels operating in the area are advised to transit with extreme caution and immediately report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it added.

The developments come a day after US President Donald Trump said that Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming that Washington paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iran to pursue diplomacy instead.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, Trump asserted that the United States was prepared to launch a major military operation against Iran before diplomatic outreach prompted a pause.

"This is a last chance. This is not something that if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document," Trump said while discussing ongoing talks with Tehran.

Claiming that negotiations were underway at Iran's request, Trump said, "We are talking right now, we're talking and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called... they all wanted to give this a last chance."

He also said that there are discussions over "completely" reopening the Strait of Hormuz "by tomorrow" as part of the first phase of ongoing discussions with Iran. President Trump added the next stage of negotiations would focus on "denuclearisation" of Iran, while reiterating that Tehran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that his country is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly dismissing assertions of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington. (ANI)

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