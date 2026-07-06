Iran began a procession on Monday through its capital, Tehran, for the funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Khamenei's flag-draped coffin, and those of his family killed on February 28 in an airstrike at the start of the war launched by Israel and the United States, will be carried on board a truck.

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They will be taken through the streets of Tehran on their way to Mehrabad International Airport.

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Iran's theocracy plans to see large crowds attend the ceremony across the city to show popular support for the government.

Iranian state television reported the procession had started.

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Authorities have shut down streets, airspace and daily life for the mourning, which began on Saturday and will end on Thursday as the 86-year-old Khamenei is buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace.

The US, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with negotiations with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rolling back its disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war. Talks appear to be on hold until after the burial.

As the funeral has gone on, however, there's increasingly been threats from mourners to avenge Khamenei's death. Mourners and the signs they carry have called for the killing of both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.