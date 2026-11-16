Iran blames Israeli "disinformation machine" for French fridge-hack and US assassination plot claims

Tehran [Iran], November 16 (ANI): Iran on Monday accused Israel of orchestrating a coordinated disinformation campaign to manufacture Western public fear and justify an escalation of war, dismissing recent allegations linking Tehran to cyberattacks on French supermarket refrigerators and plots to assassinate US officials.

In a strongly worded statement shared on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected the Western accusations as an effort to turn ordinary citizens in the United States and Europe against Tehran.

"From the so-called 'refrigerator cases' in France to allegations that Iran is plotting to assassinate U.S. officials, we are witnessing what appears to be a coordinated malign narrative campaign orchestrated by Israel’s disinformation machine," Baghaei wrote. "Its purpose is to portray Iran not merely as a threat to Western governments, but as an enemy of ordinary people and their everyday lives."

Baghaei argued that the narrative is specifically tailored to sway sceptical Western populations into supporting broader military confrontation.

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"When American and European public opinion refuses to support their leaders’ warmongering, fear must be manufactured to push the public into backing an escalation of the war and to legitimise their leaders’ reckless political and military actions under the pretext of protecting public safety," he stated, adding that framing U.S. officials as personal targets seeks to make the conflict "personal for them."

The remarks follow formal accusations from Paris last week blaming an Iranian Revolutionary Guard-linked cyber unit for October hacks that manipulated temperatures in refrigeration units across hundreds of French supermarkets, spoiling millions of euros worth of food and sparking multiple fires.

Countering Western allegations, Baghaei accused Washington and Tel Aviv of carrying out "state terrorism in its most blatant form" through military strikes and targeted killings, while maintaining that Iran's actions represent "resolute resistance and legitimate self-defence."

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"It has neither any need to resort to terror violence — like its enemies do — nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people — people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions," Baghaei said.

He also mocked reports of US officials retreating to secure military bunkers after claiming battlefield success, calling it "a transparent attempt to elicit sympathy from a public already outraged by its leaders’ lies and by the fact that the United States has effectively become an instrument for advancing Israel’s priorities."

Concluding his post, Baghaei asserted that media narratives would not ease Western strategic anxieties. He said, "Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers."

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From the so-called “refrigerator cases” in France to allegations that Iran is plotting to assassinate U.S. officials, we are witnessing what appears to be a coordinated malign narrative campaign orchestrated by Israel’s disinformation machine. Its purpose is to portray Iran not merely as a threat to Western governments, but as an enemy of ordinary people and their everyday lives. The objective is clear: when American and European public opinion refuses to support their leaders’ warmongering, fear must be manufactured to push the public into backing an escalation of the war and to legitimize their leaders’ reckless political and military actions under the pretext of protecting public safety. At the same time, by framing U.S. officials themselves as targets of assassination threats, the campaign seeks to make the conflict personal for them. In their war of aggression against Iran, the United States and Israel have carried out state terrorism in its most blatant form - assassinating officials and targeting ordinary civilians. Iran, however, has responded, and continues to respond, with resolute resistance and legitimate self-defense. It has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions. American officials retreating into military bunkers after days of claiming victory in the war is a transparent attempt to elicit sympathy from a public already outraged by its leaders’ lies and by the fact that the United States has effectively become an instrument for advancing Israel’s priorities. No amount of spin or media manipulation will dispel their mounting fear or growing psychological distress. Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers. — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) November 16, 2026

His remarks come as French authorities have launched a formal investigation and formally accused Tehran of orchestrating recent cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Officials announced on Monday that they are investigating a cyber division linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in connection with the breaches, which triggered fires and resulted in widespread food spoilage, Al Jazeera reported.

As detailed by the broadcaster, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Paris had summoned Iran's ambassador and plans to push for retaliatory measures against the perpetrators at a “European level”.

“I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Barrot said, referring to the digital assaults on French grocery stores that took place on October 11 and 12, per Al Jazeera.

The network also noted that prosecutors in Paris have moved to secure international arrest warrants for the commander of Shahid Kaveh—an offensive cyber unit tied to the IRGC—alongside two of his deputies.

Speaking to the press, Barrot described the incident as “unprecedented in its level of aggression”.

“This is the first large-scale cyberattack carried out for sabotage purposes on French soil,” he said. “It represents a major attack on the nation’s interests and on the security of the French people. That is why it will not go unanswered.”

Barrot emphasized that France's response would be firm and multifaceted, telling reporters, as cited by Al Jazeera: “We will also take any other measures that are proportionate and necessary, whether public or private, to respond to this attack and deter anyone who might seek to repeat it.” (ANI)

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