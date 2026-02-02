Iran brands European armies 'terrorist groups' after EU blacklists IRGC: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Tehran [Iran], February 2 (ANI): Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced that Tehran now considers the armies of European countries as terrorist groups, calling it a reciprocal response to the European Union's decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Qalibaf made the remarks during an open session of Parliament, days after EU foreign ministers classified the IRGC as a "terrorist" entity, a move Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced as "unlawful, unjustified, and duplicitous".

Defending the force, Qalibaf said, "The IRGC is the world's most unique anti-terrorism institution, which, with the help of the people of the region, brought down the Daesh rule and eliminated the global threat of this terrorist group."

Highlighting sacrifices in counterterrorism operations, he added, "In its path of fighting international terrorism, the IRGC has offered hundreds of martyrs, including one of its greatest and most experienced commanders, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani."

According to Press TV, Qalibaf also warned of consequences for Europe, declaring, "The enmities of the world's terror supporters will not diminish the IRGC's power. I announce that under Article 7 of the law on reciprocal action against the [US's] declaration of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups, and the EU bears responsibility for the consequences of this action."

The IRGC had earlier been designated by the United States in 2019 during President Donald Trump's first term, followed by Canada in 2024 and Australia in 2025, before the European Union joined the list on Thursday, citing Iran's response to recent foreign-linked riots, Press TV said.

The designation comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Washington escalating threats against Tehran while reinforcing its military presence in the region.

Qalibaf also criticised what he described as the EU's "irresponsible" move to level baseless accusations at the IRGC. He added that the 27-member bloc's decision, taken "in compliance with the orders of the US president and the leaders of the Zionist regime," had accelerated Europe's path toward irrelevance in the future world order, as reported by Press TV.

The top legislator further argued that the move had strengthened public support inside Iran for the IRGC, pointing to its role in safeguarding national security and assisting civilians during floods, earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside construction activities and efforts to alleviate deprivation across the country.

Warning of broader repercussions, Qalibaf said, "By trying to deal a blow to the IRGC, which was the greatest obstacle to the spread of terrorism to Europe, the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made decisions against their people's interests through blindly obeying the Americans." (ANI)

